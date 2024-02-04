Facebook turns 20: Here’s how this app changed the world

On February 20, 2004, Mark Zuckerberg, then a Harvard student, along with a few buddies, launched TheFacebook.com from their college dorm.

The site started as a social media platform exclusive to Harvard students to help them connect with one another. It quickly gained popularity on campus, with over half of undergrad students already registered on the platform right after its launch.

By March 2004, it expanded to Yale, Columbia, and Stanford, eventually becoming a hit across most US and Canadian universities.

In 2005, Facebook opened its doors to high school students, and in 2006, it was made available to the general public.

Reaching loved ones in a click

Facebook has since become the go-to place for online users, especially when it comes to quickly and conveniently connecting with your family, friends, or even strangers, wherever you are in the world.

With its massive list of features, such as Timeline, Friends, News Feed, Groups, and Messenger, among others, you can instantly share conversations, images, documents, and a lot more.

By expanding into less-connected regions and offering free internet, the company has managed to maintain and grow its user base.

More than just connecting with people

Today, there are reportedly 3 billion monthly active users on Facebook. Over the years, it has been redesigned and upgraded from time to time—serving not only as a platform to connect people but also to drive businesses.

Zuckerberg, who still leads the company, invested heavily to gain users before rolling out moneymaking schemes, mainly targeted ads, making it a giant in online advertising alongside Google.

In 2021, Facebook changed its parent company name to “Meta” featuring a “family” of apps including Instagram and WhatsApp. Zuckerberg’s vision extends to immersive virtual worlds, dubbing it the “metaverse,” poised to be the next big computing platform.

A hub for endless creative content

Facebook not only opened doors for businesses but also provided users with a stage to showcase their talents, skills, and creations.

With its wide reach and user-friendly interface, individuals found ways to express themselves, connect globally, and cultivate vibrant communities around their passions.

Whether through captivating videos, stunning photography, insightful writing, or groundbreaking projects, Facebook continues to be a vital platform for fostering creativity and expression in today’s digital landscape.