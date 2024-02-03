Latest NewsGlobalNewsTechnologyTFT News

Zuckerberg apologizes to families of kids harmed by Facebook, Instagram

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino27 seconds ago

Courtesy: Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized to families of children who experienced mental health issues or committed suicide after using Facebook and Instagram.

“I’m sorry for everything you have all been through,” Zuckerberg said during a Senate Judiciary Committee. “No one should go through the things that your families have suffered, and this is why we invest so much, and we are going to continue doing industry-wide efforts to make sure no one has to go through the things your families have had to suffer.”

The apology was prompted by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo), who inquired whether Zuckerberg had previously apologized to the families of the affected children. He also proposed that Zuckerberg establish a personal compensation fund to assist the families with counseling.

“Internally you know your product is a disaster for teenagers,” Hawley said, garnering applause from the audience.

However, the Meta CEO did not agree to set up any compensation fund.

Aside from Zuckerberg, other CEOs of famous social media platforms, such as Snapchat, Discord, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter), were present at the hearing. Each CEO was asked whether their apps support online child safety bills aimed at reducing harm to young users.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino27 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Cami Template 85

Netizens think Dominic Roque, Bea Alonzo are incompatible

36 mins ago
Omillionaire Draw 90 Maradona Rebello

O! Millionaire Episode 90: Rewarding the Global Citizens who Save the Planet with the Biggest Grand Prize

1 hour ago
Cami Template 83

Philippines anticipates abundant onion supply this year

15 hours ago
Cami Template 84

Dubai Police Academy earns 5-star rating in QS World University Rankings

15 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button