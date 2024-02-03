Philippines anticipates abundant onion supply this year

Do you remember when onions were so scarce that stores allowed buyers to purchase goods with red shallots? This year, the Philippines will no longer need to worry about onion shortages.

The nationwide production volume for 2024 is estimated to exceed 300,000 metric tons. Meanwhile, Nueva Ecija has over 10,500 hectares of onions, making it the major grower of the white bulb in Central Luzon.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said that they will improve the production of quality onions in the country with the help of other Philippine government agencies.

According to Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) Director Glenn Panganiban, they will partner with local government units to train onion growers, helping them secure a Philippine Good Agricultural Practices certificate to increase awareness about accessing more markets.

The training programs will also include Integrated Pest Management, judicious use of farm inputs, and effective use of biocontrol agents. It will also include a regular information campaign from the Regional Crop Protection Center.