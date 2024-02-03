Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippines anticipates abundant onion supply this year

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

Do you remember when onions were so scarce that stores allowed buyers to purchase goods with red shallots? This year, the Philippines will no longer need to worry about onion shortages.

The nationwide production volume for 2024 is estimated to exceed 300,000 metric tons. Meanwhile, Nueva Ecija has over 10,500 hectares of onions, making it the major grower of the white bulb in Central Luzon.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said that they will improve the production of quality onions in the country with the help of other Philippine government agencies. 

According to Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) Director Glenn Panganiban, they will partner with local government units to train onion growers, helping them secure a Philippine Good Agricultural Practices certificate to increase awareness about accessing more markets.

The training programs will also include Integrated Pest Management, judicious use of farm inputs, and effective use of biocontrol agents. It will also include a regular information campaign from the Regional Crop Protection Center.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

