UAE: Abu Dhabi announces partial road closure

The Integrated Transport of Abu Dhabi has announced that E22 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road is scheduled to be closed from 10pm on Friday, February 2, until noon on Sunday, February 4. During this period, the closure will specifically impact the two left lanes heading towards Al Ain.
Partial Road Closure on Abu Dhabi – Al Ain Road (E22) – Abu Dhabi
From Friday, 2 February 2024 to Sunday, 4 February 2024 pic.twitter.com/6gd3UaTZTJ
— “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) February 1, 2024
Motorists are also reminded to drive safe especially with a foggy weather.
During foggy weather, make sure to follow safety instructions, including checking mirrors, slowing down and using windshield wipers to protect interior windows from the fog pic.twitter.com/M6iQvP1TcN
— “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) February 2, 2024
Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 outlines comprehensive traffic control rules, addressing various safety and regulatory aspects. Here are some of the key provisions and their corresponding penalties:
- Mandatory seat belts for all: AED 400 and four black points.
- Reckless driving: AED 2,000, 23 black points, and impounding of the vehicle for a period of 60 days.
- Driving under the influence: One year license suspension (Court will decide the fine and/or jail term)
- Traffic signals: AED 1000, 12 points and seizure of vehicle for a month
- Distractions: Using phone while driving can lead to paying AED 400 fine and four black points
- Speeding: AED 3,000, 23 black points and 60 days car impound