UAE: Abu Dhabi announces partial road closure

The Integrated Transport of Abu Dhabi has announced that E22 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road is scheduled to be closed from 10pm on Friday, February 2, until noon on Sunday, February 4. During this period, the closure will specifically impact the two left lanes heading towards Al Ain.

From Friday, 2 February 2024 to Sunday, 4 February 2024

Motorists are also reminded to drive safe especially with a foggy weather.

During foggy weather, make sure to follow safety instructions, including checking mirrors, slowing down and using windshield wipers to protect interior windows from the fog

Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 outlines comprehensive traffic control rules, addressing various safety and regulatory aspects. Here are some of the key provisions and their corresponding penalties: