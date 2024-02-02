Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE: Abu Dhabi announces partial road closure

Public announcement made by Integrated Transport of Abu Dhabi. Courtesy of ITCAbuDhabi/X.

The Integrated Transport of Abu Dhabi has announced that E22 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road is scheduled to be closed from 10pm on Friday, February 2, until noon on Sunday, February 4. During this period, the closure will specifically impact the two left lanes heading towards Al Ain.

Motorists are also reminded to drive safe especially with a foggy weather.

Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 outlines comprehensive traffic control rules, addressing various safety and regulatory aspects. Here are some of the key provisions and their corresponding penalties:

  • Mandatory seat belts for all: AED 400 and four black points.
  • Reckless driving: AED 2,000, 23 black points, and impounding of the vehicle for a period of 60 days.
  • Driving under the influence: One year license suspension (Court will decide the fine and/or jail term)
  • Traffic signals: AED 1000, 12 points and seizure of vehicle for a month
  • Distractions: Using phone while driving can lead to paying AED 400 fine and four black points
  • Speeding: AED 3,000, 23 black points and 60 days car impound

 

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

