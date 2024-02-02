Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Tulfo wants probe over missing beauty queen Catherine Camilon

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

(L) Senator Raffy Tulfo and (R) Catherine Camilon (photos from Tulfo and Camilon's instagram accounts, respectively.)

Senator Raffy Tulfo wants a Senate probe on the case of missing beauty queen Catherine Camilon.

“The involvement of police officers in heinous crimes has been increasing in the past months and there is a need to review the screening process of police officers as well as the retention of officers in active duty,” Tulfo said in his Senate Resolution 913.

The lawmaker said that the probe will also ensure Camilon’s family will get justice.

It can be recalled that the family of Camilon started posting about her disappearance on social media last October 2023.

The beauty queen was reportedly in a relationship with Police Major Allan de Castro. The policeman was allegedly the last person Camilon was supposed to meet on the day of her disappearance. 

Authorities have yet to locate Camilon’s whereabouts and whether she is still alive. Witnesses accounts said that they saw a bloodied Camilon being transferred from vehicle to another. 

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

