Kathryn Bernardo admits last year was ‘tough’ for her

Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo revealed that last year was a very tough year for her as she signed her new contract with ABS-CBN’s Star Magic on Friday.

“What a day! Parang extra-emotional ako today,” said Kathryn as she looked back at her journey as a Kapamilya and thanked all the staff and mentors she had worked with.

“Alam ko na naging mahirap din sa inyo especially last year—so many challenges. Ang dami nating pinagdaanan pero nandito ako, nandito kayo—kaya natin, kinaya and kakayanin. So don’t worry about anything, don’t worry about me,” she added.

Kathryn thanked those who understood her and stood by her with whatever she was going through not just as a celebrity but also as a human being.

“Maraming salamat kasi inintindi niyo lahat ng kailangan kong gawin and mga naging desisyon namin bilang tao, hindi bilang artista,” she added.

Kathryn announced her break up with long time boyfriend Daniel Padilla last November.

She also called ABS-CBN her family and second home.

“I would do anything for family. Tawagan niyo lang ako, ako ang bahala sa inyo,” she told the ABS-CBN executives present in the contract signing.