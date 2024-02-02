Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kathryn Bernardo admits last year was ‘tough’ for her

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo revealed that last year was a very tough year for her as she signed her new contract with ABS-CBN’s Star Magic on Friday.

“What a day! Parang extra-emotional ako today,” said Kathryn as she looked back at her journey as a Kapamilya and thanked all the staff and mentors she had worked with.

GFT8g 7bgAEY3EJ
From left ABS-CBN CEO Carlo Katigbak, Kathryn Bernardo and ABS-CBN Chairperson Martin Lopez. Photo courtesy: @mjfelipe

“Alam ko na naging mahirap din sa inyo especially last year—so many challenges. Ang dami nating pinagdaanan pero nandito ako, nandito kayo—kaya natin, kinaya and kakayanin. So don’t worry about anything, don’t worry about me,” she added.

Kathryn thanked those who understood her and stood by her with whatever she was going through not just as a celebrity but also as a human being.

“Maraming salamat kasi inintindi niyo lahat ng kailangan kong gawin and mga naging desisyon namin bilang tao, hindi bilang artista,” she added.

Kathryn announced her break up with long time boyfriend Daniel Padilla last November.

She also called ABS-CBN her family and second home.

“I would do anything for family. Tawagan niyo lang ako, ako ang bahala sa inyo,” she told the ABS-CBN executives present in the contract signing.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 64

Tulfo wants probe over missing beauty queen Catherine Camilon

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 63

Get to the destination of your dreams and win exciting prizes with Philippine Airlines!

4 hours ago
HONOR Magic V2 Image4 002

HONOR Announces the Launch of HONOR Magic V2 in the UAE

5 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 62

UAE: Abu Dhabi announces partial road closure

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button