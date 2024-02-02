HONOR Announces the Launch of HONOR Magic V2 in the UAE

Global technology brand HONOR has recently announced the launch of the HONOR Magic V2 in the UAE market. This next-generation flagship foldable smartphone will become the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable smartphone on the planet upon release. The release is a bold statement by HONOR which will surely redefine industry benchmarks with significant improvements across form factor, battery, display and user experience.

“We are excited to introduce the HONOR Magic V2 to users in the UAE, we believe it will achieve significant success by exceeding consumers expectations across the region, especially with existing users of foldable devices.” Said Mr. Mafeijian (Mr. House), CEO of HONOR GCC. “With a folded design externally resembling the look and feel of traditional smartphones, the HONOR Magic V2 signifies our commitment in making foldables more practical and accessible. This masterpiece presents next-generation versatility, enabling consumers to adopt the latest in smartphone technology seamlessly.”

Before the official release, HONOR unveiled the exciting V Future Pioneer initiative, aiming to gather valuable feedback from early adopters of foldable technology.

In addition, HONOR collaborated with renowned Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej for the UAE launch of HONOR Magic V2, creating an artistic Arabic calligraphy design inspired by the device’s futuristic and sleek design.

Lightweight and ultra-slim, measuring a total of less than 1cm.

In pursuit of best-in-class portability, HONOR has meticulously refined the product structure, manufacturing process, and material selection for its latest flagship smartphone. Weighing only 231g[1] and measuring 9.9mm[2] in thickness when folded, the HONOR Magic V2 pushes the boundaries of innovation when it comes to foldables.

The HONOR Magic V2 features a first-of-its-kind Super-light & extra hard Titanium Hinge, which provides the perfect balance between weight and strength. HONOR’s SGS certified proprietary steel has been expertly created for use in the hinge’s main body of the HONOR Magic V2, providing added robustness and durability to the hinge mechanism. Thanks to these breakthrough innovations, the HONOR Magic V2 earned the coveted durability certification from SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance) ensuring the hinge to withstand up to 400,000 folds, which gives it a minimum lifespan of ten years when folding the device 100 times a day!

Breakthrough Silicon-carbon Battery Technology for Extended Performance

The HONOR Magic V2 debuts with the thinnest dual Silicon-carbon Batteries with an average thickness of only 2.72mm. The innovative battery features HONOR’s revolutionary low-voltage charge energy-gathering technology for greater power output at the same voltage compared to graphite-based battery systems. With battery capacity of 5000mAh[1] and supporting 66W HONOR SuperCharge, the HONOR Magic V2 ensures users stay connected without constant recharging.

HONOR’s Signature Human-Centric Technology for Display

The HONOR Magic V2 features a breathtaking foldable OLED LTPO display, offering an immersive user experience with support for 1.07 billion colors and exceptional color accuracy. HONOR’s industry-leading 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology[2] minimizes eye strain, ensuring comfortable viewing even during extended use.

Incorporating human-centric innovation, the HONOR Magic V2 features Dynamic Dimming, which mimics natural light rhythm, stimulating ciliary muscle movement and reducing eye fatigue. The display’s brightness level adapts automatically to external lighting conditions and screen time duration, ensuring optimal comfort for the human eye.

Additionally, the Circadian Night Display adjusts the screen to warmer colors and reduces colors known to be significant circadian stimuli. This feature is tested to increase melatonin levels, promoting longer and better sleep quality for users.

Upgraded Camera Capabilities for Photographic Excellence

The HONOR Magic V2 features a remarkable total of 5 cameras split between a triple rear camera setup and a dual front-facing camera setup, one on each display.

The rear cameras include a 50MP Main Camera (f/1.9), a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera (f/2.0), and a 20MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4). The dual front-facing camera setup features two 16MP Cameras (f/2.2) and supports various capture modes, allowing creators to discover new styles of creating content.

Experience a Smooth and Secure Android-based Operating System

The HONOR Magic V2 is based on Android 13 supercharged by HONOR’s Magic OS 7.2, delivering a smooth and feature-rich user experience tailored to various usage scenarios, including social interactions, lifestyle, entertainment, information, office, and travel. To protect user privacy and security, a new parallel space feature is also making a debut with HONOR Magic V2, which runs an independence virtual instance of the device simultaneously, allowing users to easily separate work apps from personal apps with a single gesture.

Price and Availability

The HONOR Magic V2 will be available in a range of elegant colors: Black, Purple, and a special version in Black with a vegan leather back .

HONOR Magic V2 is available now for pre-order in the UAE via hihonor.com, Emax, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Amazon, noon & Etisalat by e& at a price of AED 6899. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth AED 4744, including Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Headphones, HONOR Watch GS3, HONOR Magic V2 Case and HONOR VIP Care+ includes 24 months screen replacement warranty, extended 30 days replacement guarantee, and extended 24 months battery warranty.

