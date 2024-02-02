Enrique Gil confirms still ‘happy’ together with Liza Soberano

In an exclusive interview with Gretchen Fullido posted on the ABS-CBN News’ YouTube channel on February 1, 2024, Enrique Gil confirmed that he and his partner Liza Soberano are still together.

Gil was asked who his Valentine would be, to which he answered, “It’s gonna be my mom [because] sadly Liza is in the [United States] now promoting Lisa Frankenstein. But hopefully, if she gets back on time, she said she was gonna go and support me and watch the film.

Fullido then dropped the question everybody wanted to ask.

“Kayo pa ba?” she excitingly asked.

“We’re happy. We’re just really busy. I think we just realized in life parang we shouldn’t always be just centered around each other.

“We can do more, grow more during our own paths, and we can achieve more,” he added.

After a three-year hiatus, Gil is back on the big screen starring in the film ‘I Am Not Big Bird’ which is set to hit theatres nationwide this February 14, 2024.