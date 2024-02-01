UAE announces petrol and diesel prices for February 2024

The UAE fuel price committee has revealed the prices for petrol and diesel that will be in effect throughout February 2024, starting from February 1st. This announcement brings clarity to both drivers and businesses, offering insight into the fuel expenses for the upcoming month.

According to the committee’s statement released on January 31, Super 98 petrol will be priced at Dh2.88 per litre, reflecting an increase from the previous month’s rate of Dh2.82. The cost of Special 95 petrol will be Dh2.76 per litre, marking an increase from January’s Dh2.71.

E-Plus 91 petrol is set to be valued at Dh2.69 per litre, compared to Dh2.64 in the previous month. In the same period, the diesel price is set to stand at Dh2.99 per litre, marking a slight decrease from January’s Dh3.00.

The fuel price committee carefully evaluates market conditions and adjusts the rates accordingly to ensure a balance between consumer affordability and market dynamics.