Toni Gonzaga not coming back as PBB host

Toni Gonzaga, during an interview with Energy FM 106.7 was asked if she will be hosting the upcoming Pinoy Big Brother season. Gonzaga who has been hosting the show for 16 years confirmed that she will not be reprising her role.

“Feeling ko, may mga bagong magagaling na hosts and it’s their time to shine. Feeling ko the 16 years that I’ve given sa ‘PBB’ parang ano na ‘yon, that was special and memorable in my heart,” she said.

Toni Gonzaga has been a host for Pinoy Big Brother ever since 2005 when the first season was aired. Toni also had her iconic greeting of “Hello Philippines, Hello World,” during her hosting gig for PBB.

On February 9, 2022, Toni also shared through Instagram that she is signing off as a host of the program.