Sara thanks Marcos for continuing trust

Staff Report3 hours ago

Vice President Sara Duterte thanked President Bongbong Marcos for his continued trust in her and assured the chief executive that her views are independent from her father and brother.

In a statement, Duterte urges the public to respect the opinions of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and brother, Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte.

Duterte also reiterated that her loyalty lies with the nation.

“Nagpapasalamat din ako kay Apo BBM sa kanyang paggalang sa aking mga paninindigan, katulad na lang ng aking pagtutol sa ‘Pera kapalit ang pirma sa People’s Initiative’ dahil insulto ito sa kahirapan ng ating mga mamamayan at paglabag sa kanilang karapatang magpasya ng malaya,” said Duterte.

She also acknowledged that Marcos respects the opinion of other people.

“May respeto ako sa mga pananaw at opinyon ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte pati na ng aking kapatid. Katulad ng posisyon ko sa maraming mga isyu, hindi kailangan na sumasang-ayon ako sa lahat ng mga ito. Pinalaki ako ng aking mga magulang na may pagpapahalaga sa malayang pag-iisip at pagpapasya. Para sa akin, laging nangunguna ang katapatan ko sa paglilingkod sa bayan,” she added.

Marcos previously designated Duterte as the government caretaker when he flew to Vietnam. 

Former President Duterte previously urged Marcos to take a public drug test while Baste urged Marcos to resign for being lazy. 

