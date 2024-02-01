Get Ready for Harmony: Boyz II Men Live in Dubai this April!

Boyz II Men remain one of the most iconic R&B groups of our time, having penned and performed some of the most celebrated classics of the past two decades that have formed the soundtrack to our lives. Get ready to be serenaded to the soul-stirring melodies of Boyz II Men at Coca-Cola Arena for one-night-only on April 28th, 2024.

Boyz II Men redefined the popular R&B genre and they have given fans a rich catalog of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes. And for the group, the hits just keep on coming – they continue to create timeless hits and craft new albums that appeal to fans across all generations.

Music has the extraordinary ability to attach itself within the tapestry of our lives. Artists like Boyz II Men have left a profound imprint as the backdrop to some of our most cherished and intimate memories. Dubai fans can expect a nostalgic journey with timeless songs like the iconic “End of the Road” to the heartfelt serenade of “I’ll Make Love To You” and the sweetness of “One Sweet Day” – songs that have become anthems for love, heartache and everything in between for millions around the globe.

Boyz II Men – Live in Dubai is proudly brought to you by leaders in entertainment, Blu Blood with the support of Dubai Calendar.

“Boyz II Men are more than just a musical group, they are the custodians of moments etched in time and we eagerly await the chance to relive cherished memories and create new ones. Their music is a testament to the enduring power of music to evoke emotions, stir memories and unite people from all walks of life. We are honored to provide the platform for fans to experience their magic live,” shares Blu Blood MD and CEO, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.

With four Grammy awards, nine American Music awards, nine Soul Train awards, three Billboard awards, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Boyz II Men, who is made up of Wanya Morris, Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman, has been consistent in maintaining their status throughout their 30-year career and their music has effortlessly bridged the gap between the past and the present.

Given the monumental success of their albums and the timeless quality of their vocals, it’s easy to see why they continue to hold the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold. Boyz II Men – Live in Dubai will be a celebration of musical excellence that will leave you dancing in the aisles and singing along to every memorable lyric.

Tickets from AED 199 are available at coca-cola-arena.com.