Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Duterte wants to separate Mindanao from Philippines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 mins ago

Former President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that there could be moves to push for the separation of Mindanao from the Philippines as the Marcos administration seeks to amend the 1987 constitution through a people’s initiative.

Duterte said the move to separate Mindanao will not be bloody but would follow the processes the established by the United Nations.

“It is not rebellion, not a bloody one, but we will follow the process provided by the UN to gather signatures, verify these under oath and with the presence of other witnesses signify that the people want to separate from the country,” said Duterte.

The former president also said that Davao Representative Pantaleon Alvarez would lead the move to separate Mindanao from the Philippines.

“Mindanao would rather be independent since nothing has happened in the Philippines after so many president. Whatever we do there will be another lousy president,” said Duterte.

Duterte also sees this proposal as part if his response to the drug war probe of the International Criminal Court.

“If there will be a separate Mindanao Republic, it could no longer enter Mindanao because Alvarez here will hide me,” said Duterte.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2024 02 01 at 10.17.31 f9d9a3e3

Get Ready for Harmony: Boyz II Men Live in Dubai this April!

4 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 31T130856.873

UAE announces petrol and diesel prices for February 2024

5 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 02 01 at 11.08.16 AM

New Perspective Media Group bags 2 Anvil Awards for Cebu Pacific and Design Center of the Philippines winning campaigns

31 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 01T100937.902

Learn from the experts at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2024: Register now for free!

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button