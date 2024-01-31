PNP to represent PH in UAE SWAT Challenge 2024

Members of the Philippine National Police’s 84th Special Action Company – Rapid Deployment Battalion are set to compete in the highly anticipated UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 from February 3 to 7 in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, UAE.

The 13-man delegation will represent the country as they participate in tactical and operational challenges, competing against 81 other SWAT teams representing 70 countries.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos has urged the team to give their best and “learn from the world’s best” during the intense competition.

“This team will symbolize our country. You are the best of the best. Iba ang tapang, galing, at puso ng Pilipino,” Sec. Abalos said during his command visit at the Special Action Force (SAF) Headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan on Friday.

Furthermore, the DILG chief hoped that the team’s goal in joining the competition will not only revolve around winning but also to enhancing the skills of the local police, thus ensuring peace and order in the communities.

“Life is a continuous learning process. A good way of learning is being exposed to international competitions. In this competition, take note of the advancements made by other countries. This will not only help bolster ours but will also be instrumental in saving lives in the future,” he advised.

According to a report from the Philippine News Agency (PNA), Sec. Abalos has pledged Php50,000 for each member of the SAF delegation as a token of support.

The UAE SWAT Challenge, hosted by the Dubai Police annually, serves as a platform for international special units and tactical teams to exchange tactical techniques and skills.