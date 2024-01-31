OFWs urged to register for 2025 PH elections

OFW Partylist Representative Marissa Magsino, on January 30, revealed that the Commission on Elections is proceeding with the introduction of an internet voting system for overseas Filipinos. She encourages OFWs to register for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections, with a deadline set on September 30, 2024.

The implementation of this voting system aligns with the provisions of House Bill 6770, which Magsino filed in January 2023. The bill aims to amend the Overseas Voting Act of 2003 (Republic Act 10590) to allow voting through email, web-based portals, and other internet-based technologies approved by the Comelec.

Last January 1, the Commission on Elections also posted a reminder on social media for Overseas Filipino voters to register by visiting the Philippine Embassy/Consulate General in the country they are based in or designated registration centers in the Philippines.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi on December 2022 has also posted a reminder for the Overseas Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates to register for the 2025 National Elections.