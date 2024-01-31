Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos says relationship with VP Sara Duterte remains unchanged

Despite the perceived falling out between President Bongbong Marcos and the family of Vice President Sara Duterte, Marcos asserts that his relationship with Duterte remains the same. 

Marcos and Duterte both ran under the ‘UniTeam’ ticket during the 2022 national elections.

“If you remember, Uniteam is not just one party or two parties or three parties, it’s a unification of … all political forces in the Philippines to come together for the good of the country,” said Marcos in a press briefing.

“That is still there. It’s still vibrant. It’s still working. And we will continue on that basis,” he added.

Marcos said Duterte did not say anything against him even after the latter’s brother Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte urges Marcos to resign for being lazy.

Sara’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, on the other hand, accused Marcos of using cocaine.

Marcos said he will keep Duterte in his cabinet or as Education Secretary.

