Duterte dares Marcos to do drug test

Former President Rodrigo Duterte is urging President Bongbong Marcos to submit himself to a drug test as part of the former president’s tirades against the President.

“Set it in Luneta Park, magpakuha siya ng dugo doon from independent entity or doctor. Magpakuha rin ako, sige pati ako. Pakuha siya ng blood test,” Duterte said in a press briefing in Davao City.

Duterte also accused one Cabinet official of using cocaine together with Marcos. The former president also maintains his claims that Marcos is part of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s watchlist.

Marcos previously dismissed the claims of Duterte and said that this could be an effect of Duterte’s use of fentanyl.

“It is highly addictive and it has very serious side effects,” Marcos said of fentanyl.

Duterte also responded on this statement made by Marcos and said that he is no longer using the pain medicine.

“It is prescribed by the doctor and kinuha ko ‘yung aking fentanyl prescription drug doon sa Pain Center ng St. Lukes at naalaala ko pa ang nagbigay sa akin noon, si. Dr. Javier. So, l’m giving you the name and my doctor. Pagkatapos noon po, gumaling na ako Mr. President, hindi na ako nag-fentanyl ‘di ko na kailangan eh,” said Duterte.

“Ngayon, bumwelta ka sa akin nang gano’n. Tatanungin kita, ‘yang cocaine may prescription ba iyan?,” he added. 

