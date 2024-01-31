DOH optimistic removal of VAT from 21 medicines to benefit more people

Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

The Department of Health believes the removal of the value-added tax (VAT) to 21 medicines will benefit more Filipino patients due to cheaper medicines.

DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa welcomed the announcement of Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. saying that among the drugs now exempted from VAT are those for cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, mental illness, and tuberculosis.

“I welcome that. Very important ‘yung VAT exemption because that lowers the price of medicine,”  said Herbosa in an interview.

“Mas marami akong mabibigyan with the budget that legislation gives me so kung mura ang medicines because of removal of the VAT, malaking tulong yun,” he added.

The DOH has an allocation of P1.7 billion for medicines in the 2024 budget. 

