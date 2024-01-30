Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE: Streets in Fujairah closed to give way to cycling tour

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal8 hours ago

Fujairah Police posted an advisory on Instagram stating that some of the roads will be temporarily closed from 11:15 am to 12:30 pm on January 30, 2024 to give way for the Sharjah International Cycling Tour that is set to commence today.

Residents and travellers alike are urged to use the following routes instead:

  • from Wadi May Road
  • Ahfara Area
  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed City Roundabout 1-2
  • Near the Driving Institute
  • Al Heyl Junction
  • Sheikh Khalifa Street Junction
  • from Yabsa Roundabout to the Yabsa Bypass Road
  • Skamkam Roundabout
  • Near the Port
  • Al Soudah Street
  • The Ring Road leading to Marbeh and Qidfa

Sharjah International Cycling Tour also provided a map of the route for 2024.

Sharjah Tour technical guide 2024 V9

Each color signifies different routes for different stages.

Screenshot 2024 01 30 103230

 

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send your story at: [email protected]

