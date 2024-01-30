UAE: Streets in Fujairah closed to give way to cycling tour

Fujairah Police posted an advisory on Instagram stating that some of the roads will be temporarily closed from 11:15 am to 12:30 pm on January 30, 2024 to give way for the Sharjah International Cycling Tour that is set to commence today.

Residents and travellers alike are urged to use the following routes instead:

from Wadi May Road

Ahfara Area

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed City Roundabout 1-2

Near the Driving Institute

Al Heyl Junction

Sheikh Khalifa Street Junction

from Yabsa Roundabout to the Yabsa Bypass Road

Skamkam Roundabout

Near the Port

Al Soudah Street

The Ring Road leading to Marbeh and Qidfa

Sharjah International Cycling Tour also provided a map of the route for 2024.

Each color signifies different routes for different stages.