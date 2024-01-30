UAE: Streets in Fujairah closed to give way to cycling tour

Fujairah Police posted an advisory on Instagram stating that some of the roads will be temporarily closed from 11:15 am to 12:30 pm on January 30, 2024 to give way for the Sharjah International Cycling Tour that is set to commence today.
Residents and travellers alike are urged to use the following routes instead:
- from Wadi May Road
- Ahfara Area
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed City Roundabout 1-2
- Near the Driving Institute
- Al Heyl Junction
- Sheikh Khalifa Street Junction
- from Yabsa Roundabout to the Yabsa Bypass Road
- Skamkam Roundabout
- Near the Port
- Al Soudah Street
- The Ring Road leading to Marbeh and Qidfa
Sharjah International Cycling Tour also provided a map of the route for 2024.
Each color signifies different routes for different stages.