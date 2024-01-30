Thangals Jewelry store sparkles at grand opening in Satwa

The Thangals jewelry store dazzled a lively crowd during its grand opening event on January 28th, 2024, in Satwa, heralding a fresh chapter in its legacy of exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance.

The event did not only showcase precious gems but also featured a live band, creating an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages.

Excitement filled the air even before the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon as eager crowds gathered in front of the store, enjoying the lively tunes of a local band. Anticipation soared with the announcement of a special promotion: the first 50 customers would receive a complimentary pearl necklace!

Adding to the allure, Thangals enticed customers with a generous 50% discount on all diamond pieces, presenting an irresistible opportunity to indulge in luxurious treasures at unbeatable prices.

The spotlight shone on two standout members of the Thangals team, Filipino sales executives Shellyn Arcilla and Maria Teresa Manqueria, who had the honor of cutting the ribbon due to their exceptional performance. Amidst cheers and applause, Arcilla and Manqueria elegantly performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the dawn of a new era for Thangals in Satwa.

With the formalities concluded, the doors swung open, inviting eager patrons to explore the exquisite jewelry on display.

Manqueria shared later in an interview with The Filipino Times about how Thangals was unique compared to other brands.

“‘Yung feeling na mag-work sa Thangals kasi, tini-treat kami ng maayos ng kumpanya, lalung-lalo na nung may-ari. They’re treating us like family. ‘Yun yung nafi-feel namin,” she said.

“May boses din kami. Hinihingi nila ‘yung mga suggestions namin regarding kung paano iimprove yung sales, ‘yung company. So nagbibigay din kami ng opinion. So, ‘yun, ina-accept nila para mag-grow ‘yung company,” she added.

Thangals invites all jewelry lovers to explore their store, where they offer an enticing 50 percent discount on diamond pieces and zero making charges on selected 22k gold items.