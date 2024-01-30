In a report by the Philippine News Agency (PNA), an Overseas Filipino worker identified as Brian “Ibrahim” Asinas Mendoza has been promoting the Philippine history, culture, and arts through his initiative called the Pinoy Museum on Wheels (PMOW) which was launched last August 23, 2028.

Inspired by the “Embassy on Wheels” which frequently visited Filipino communities in Saudi Arabia to provide government services, Mendoza came up with the PMOW that allows him to travel and showcase his extensive collection of Philippine memorabilia and other cultural artifacts such as a Philippine-made Lucky Plate, steel flat iron, sungkaan, across Saudi Arabia.

“I came up with the idea to do a museum that travels to different places, same as the embassy,” Mendoza shared with PNA.

Mendoza shared that he has been dedicated to collecting items since he was in high school. At that time, he would collect distinctive stones, as well as used stamps and postcards from his hometown in Oriental Mindoro.

Time passed and he became active in participating in online auctions and biddings, as well as traveling to different places in the Philippines to acquire specific items for the museum.

“My favorite pieces are Philippine money (banknotes and coins). It is quite challenging to collect, especially the guerilla notes during the Second World War. During that time, there were specific kinds of money in some provinces, such as Cebu, Bohol, Palawan, Mountain Province, Misamis, Mindanao, and Apayao. Some of that money is very rare and very hard to find,” he shared.

Originally planned as a one-day exhibit, the PMOW evolved into a mobile museum. It now conducts free exhibitions in schools, hotels, malls, and events organized by various Filipino communities and organizations in Saudi Arabia. This initiative was supported by the Philippine culture and arts and the Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of then-Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Adnan V. Alonto.

Mendoza shared that he aspires to motivate and reconnect his fellow OFWs with their history and heritage, as well as attracting foreign visitors to his mobile museum, encouraging them to explore the Philippines and experience its world-class beauty and hospitality.