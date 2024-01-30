Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai RTA witnesses surge in permits for luxury drivers in 2023

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino7 hours ago

Courtesy: RTA/Twitter

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has seen a growth of 25 percent in the issuance of permits practicing the passenger transport profession last year.

The RTA issued a total of 67,341 permits for the said profession, with the leading number of permits issued to taxi drivers (30,215 permits), followed by limousine chauffeurs (20,483 permits).

Meanwhile, school transport drivers were issued 6,883 permits, while school transport attendants and the Naqel service, which transports passengers from other emirates to Dubai, were issued 6,813 permits and 2,947 permits respectively.

According to Sultan Al Akraf, Director of the Driver Affairs, Public Transport Agency, RTA, there is an “escalating demand and consistent growth in training, qualification, and licensing services for drivers associated with franchised transport, limousine, and school transport companies.”

RTA is in charge of training and qualifying drivers, making them undergo training courses in coordination with concerned authorities.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino7 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Related Articles

TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 55

Pinoy Museum on Wheels: OFW in Middle East uniquely showcases PH history

2 hours ago
Cami Template 79 1

Thangals Jewelry store sparkles at grand opening in Satwa

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 30T131420.354

MWO Bahrain, OWWA, PIN, conduct skills training for OFWs in Bahrain

6 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 01 30 at 12.49.49 PM

GONG XI FA CAI!

6 hours ago
Check Also
Close
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button