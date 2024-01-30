Dubai RTA witnesses surge in permits for luxury drivers in 2023

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has seen a growth of 25 percent in the issuance of permits practicing the passenger transport profession last year.

The RTA issued a total of 67,341 permits for the said profession, with the leading number of permits issued to taxi drivers (30,215 permits), followed by limousine chauffeurs (20,483 permits).

Meanwhile, school transport drivers were issued 6,883 permits, while school transport attendants and the Naqel service, which transports passengers from other emirates to Dubai, were issued 6,813 permits and 2,947 permits respectively.

According to Sultan Al Akraf, Director of the Driver Affairs, Public Transport Agency, RTA, there is an “escalating demand and consistent growth in training, qualification, and licensing services for drivers associated with franchised transport, limousine, and school transport companies.”

RTA is in charge of training and qualifying drivers, making them undergo training courses in coordination with concerned authorities.