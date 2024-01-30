British BASE jumper dies after parachute malfunction from 29th-floor jump

A British BASE jumper falls to death in Thailand after his parachute malfunctioned.

Police Colonel Nawin Sinthurat told CNN that Nathy Odinson, a 33-year-old British male citizen, jumped off from the 29th floor of a 32-story residential complex with a parachute on his back for his BASE jumping sport.

Tragically, his parachute failed to work, resulting in the fatal incident.

The authorities in the popular Thai beachside resort city of Pattaya received an accident report from the people in the area at around 6 PM on Saturday.

After the investigation, the police found a parachute backpack still attached to Odinson’s body, concluding that the parachute kit likely malfunctioned.

BASE jumping is an extreme sport similar to skydiving—only without the use of an airplane. BASE jumpers jump off fixed objects, where the acronym stands for Buildings, Antennas, Spans (bridges), and Earth (such as cliffs).

People flooded Odinson’s Instagram and commented on his latest post.

Several people commented meanly, saying that witnesses had to deal with trauma after seeing him fall to his death.

“What appalling consequences not just for you but for all those who witnessed this accident and who had to deal with the aftermath,” one comment said.

Meanwhile, others defended the British BASE jumper.

“Too many mean comments here. You all get amazed when people skydive or base jump, but mock them when tragedy hits,” one commented. “Someone lost a life here, people. He lost his life and did not hurt others at all.”

“RIP dude. Admired your swooping skills and your videography skills man. Gone too soon man,” another one said.