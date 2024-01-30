Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi Police warns minimum speed violators on key highway of AED 400 fine

Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police/Facebook

The Abu Dhabi Police warned everyone of the AED 400 fine for drivers who break the “minimum speed” law.

On January 29th, the Police explained in their Facebook post that a “minimum speed” of 120 km/h was enforced on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road, which applies to vehicles in both directions.

The first and second lanes from the left of the highway require vehicles to travel at a minimum of 120 km/h while the third and last lanes are exempt from the “minimum speed” requirement.

It is worth noting that there are no limits for slower-moving vehicles when using the third lane. Meanwhile, the speed limit on the said highway is 140 km/h. 

The post said that “the goal of activating low speed is to enhance the safety of drivers, oblige slow vehicles to move in the right lanes, and always make way for vehicles with advantage coming from the back or from the left.”

