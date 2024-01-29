Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Tom Rodriguez back in the Philippines

Photo courtesy: @popoycaritativo/IG

Actor Tom Rodriguez is back in the Philippines as seen in a photo shared by his manager Popoy Caritativo.

The photo was taken in Mandaluyong City and was shared on Popoy’s Instagram account.

“Hello Tom,” Popoy wrote on his social media account.

Several fans and celebrities welcomed the actor back home.

“Hello Tom! Looking good,” actress Coney Reyes said.

No other details were shared on whether Tom is in the Philippines for vacation or a possible showbiz comeback.

Tom flew to the United States in 2022 following his controversial break up with wife Carla Abellana.

Last year, Carla said she had already moved on from her relationship with Tom. The two were also on the process of their divorce. 

