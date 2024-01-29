Recto advocates financial literacy, make insurance available for OFWs

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto brought up during the 75th anniversary of the Insurance Commission (IC) last January 24, 2024, that financial literacy must be strengthened among Filipinos and that the availability of insurance must also be extended to Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

He urged the IC to proactively collaborate with schools and universities to foster financial education among students.

“A financially literate population is crucial for the development of a robust capital market and a globally competitive Philippine economy,” he said.

“We should intensify nationwide financial literacy initiatives, covering a broad spectrum of insurance products available in the Philippine market and extending beyond reach to our overseas Filipinos,” he added.

Recto also urged the IC to enhance the enforcement of the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act, aiming to instill confidence among Filipinos in accessing financial products and services in a safe and secure environment.

Recto also brought up the need to make insurance available to OFWs. Existing regulations mandate that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) must be physically present in the country to finalize the purchase of life protection products from local-based companies.

Click this link to read full press release.