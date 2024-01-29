Patron tips Salt Bae’s staff amounting to over PHP 1 million

Nusret Gökçe, also known as Salt Bae, recently posted a patron’s receipt on Instagram, with the tip amounting to PHP 1,382,650 or AED 90,000.

Aside from the generous tip, the receipt amounted to a total of AED 398,640, which is equivalent to PHP 6,124,231.

The Turkish chef captioned the post: “Money comes, money goes.”

Many people expressed their dismay in the comments section. One said: “That embarrassing that anyone would spend $100,000+ ON FUC*** FOOD.”

Another one commented: “That would feed at least 100,000 children in hunger around the world! How embarrassing!”

Others also noticed the AED 90,000 tip and said: “In my opinion, the service there doesn’t deserve a 90k tip.”

Meanwhile, others defended the person who spent the money. “So many people talking about the poor… Look, I can tell you this. We work for ourselves, our family, our table, yes. It’s not up to us to feed the world.”

“I have fed the homeless. I have fed the poor with my own dollars, but for how long can you do this?” they added. “So for me, if I want to buy 1k meal I will because I worked for me.”

“I understand the point on which everyone is criticizing, but he didn’t open such restaurants for the poor or the common man,” another one defended.

Salt Bae first opened his acclaimed Nusr-Et restaurant in Istanbul in 2010 before opening other branches in the Middle East.