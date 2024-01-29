Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

OFW: MECO kicks off farming training for overseas Filipinos in Taiwan

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal6 hours ago

Photo courtesy: The Philippine Business and News

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office kicked off its first-ever training program in organic farming for overseas Filipino workers, immigrants, and students in Taiwan last January 27, 2024.

The program is designed to equip participants with skills in modern organic farming, aiming to benefit the individuals and contribute to increased domestic food production in the Philippines.

“We have introduced a program to equip our OFWs, as well as our Filipino immigrants and students in Taiwan, with skills in modern organic farming so that they may use them when they return to the Philippines,” MECO chairman Silvestre H. Bello III said.

“In this manner, perhaps slowly, we hope to contribute to increasing our domestic food production and improve the lives of our OFWs, immigrants, and students once they are back in the country,” he added.

This training program is a collaborative effort of the MECO Kaohsiung Extension Office and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), in partnership with Kaohsiung-based AgriGaia Social Enterprise International Ltd.

There were 15 OFWs and nine Filipino immigrants/students who participated in the two-day experiential training. According to MWO Director David Des Dicang, the participants were mostly from the manufacturing sector.

 

