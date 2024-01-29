Global superstar Khalid set to make Dubai debut

Multi-platinum-selling global superstar Khalid will perform at Coca-Cola Arena next month, on Friday 8th March as part of a weekend of incredible live music.

Khalid is looking forward to his debut show in Dubai, commenting: “I’ve always felt a deep connection with my fans in Dubai, and I’m absolutely thrilled to bring my music to this vibrant city. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and memories – Dubai, we’re about to make history together!”

Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East, said: “Since 2019 we and thousands of other music fans, have been tracking the American Teen recording artist, singer-songwriter known just as KHALID and it is finally time we have him take his soulful live show to Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena.”

This weekend of music is brought to you by Dubai Calendar and presented by All Things Live Middle East. With a second artist to be announced tomorrow, this is going to be a weekend full of music for all residents and visitors of Dubai!

Tickets to see the three-time American Music Awards winner start at AED 199 and are available to purchase from coca-cola-arena.com.