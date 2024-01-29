Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ex-Pres Duterte warns Marcos he might suffer father’s fate

Former President Rodrigo Duterte warned President Bongbong Marcos that he might suffer the fate of his father, late President Ferdinand Marcos, if the administration will push for charter change.

Duterte was referring to the 1986 EDSA People Power that ousted the late dictator after being in power for 20 years. 

Speaking before his supporters in Davao City, Duterte expressed his disappointment over the charter change push.

“Bakit ganoon kayo? Ang demokrasya, may eleksyon… Ang eleksyon is a cleansing process, gumagalaw ‘yan huwag mong pigilan. Ngayon kung ikaw nandiyan, naupo ka, you stop the process of governance, hintuin mo kasi pahabain mo ang termino,” said Duterte. 

“Sabi ko nga sa’yo Mr. President, kaibigan kita. ‘Pag pinilit mo ito, lalabas ka ng Malacañang kagaya noong panahon na pinalayas kayo,” the former President said. 

Ahead of the prayer rally event in Davao, Duterte’s son and city mayor Baste Duterte also called on for Marcos’ resignation.

You are lazy and you lack compassion, that’s why we are unhappy,” Duterte said in a hotel as they took turns in criticizing the policies of the Marcos administration. 

The mayor also slammed the foreign policy of Marcos and the latter’s decision to revive peace talks with communist rebels.

“They were supposed to be gone. It’s so easy for you because you don’t have to go to Paquibato and Marilog, people there are suffering because they’re being deceived by the NPA,” Duterte said.

He also used a number of expletive words, imitating the style of his father.

