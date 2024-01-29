Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Baste Duterte tells Bongbong Marcos to resign

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos in a huddle with Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte during the Uniteam’s recent grand rally in Polomolok, South Cotabato (Photo courtesy: BBM Media Bureau)

Davao City Mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte urges President Bongbong Marcos to resign if he does not love the country.

The young Duterte made the pronouncement during a gathering of their supporters in Davao City on Sunday.

The Davao mayor called for Marcos’ resignation in front of the supporters of their father, former President Rodrigo Duterte who are opposing the current push for charter change.

“You are lazy and you lack compassion, that’s why we are unhappy,” Duterte said in a hotel as they took turns in criticizing the policies of the Marcos administration. 

The mayor also slammed the foreign policy of Marcos and the latter’s decision to revive peace talks with communist rebels.

“They were supposed to be gone. It’s so easy for you because you don’t have to go to Paquibato and Marilog, people there are suffering because they’re being deceived by the NPA,” Duterte said.

He also used a number of expletive words, imitating the style of his father.

Marcos’ former executive sectary Vic Rodriguez also attended the gathering and said that he also oppose charter change.

“I read from your posts that Davao City and the Davaoeños are not for sale. So that’s precisely why I am here, because your friend, Vic Rodriguez, is not for sale,” he said.

“Our signatures, they’re not for sale; our person, our character, our dignity is not for sale,” Rodriguez added.

