Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT Reach

Portuguese government recommends reading Jose Rizal’s novel Noli Me Tangere

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

Portugal has featured Dr.Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere in the country’s famous Plano Nacional de Leitura (PNL) 2027 or National Reading Plan 2027.

The novel has its Portuguese pocketbook edition in the said country, making the national hero’s book a part of the Portuguese government’s recommended reading.

The Philippine Embassy in Portugal stated in an announcement on January 3rd, 2024: “The decision to include Dr. Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere in the PNL highlights the novel’s universal appeal and enduring relevance; reflecting the Philippine Embassy’s dedication to promoting an understanding of Philippine culture and literature.”

According to the Philippine Embassy, Noli Me Tangere was the first Portuguese pocketbook edition of its kind and was a part of the collaborative project with the Faculty of Social and Human Sciences and the Center for the Humanities of the Universidade Nova de Lisboa.

“This achievement not only honors a literary classic but also strengthens the cultural ties and shared values between the Philippines and Portugal,” it said.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Related Articles

Dingdong and Marian Rewind

World’s highest-grossing Filipino film “Rewind” garners over P889 million sales

3 hours ago
PBBM extends PUV

PBBM extends PUV franchise consolidation for those who “did not make previous cut-off”

3 hours ago
UAE safest cities

3 UAE cities make it to the world’s top 6 safest cities in 2024

3 hours ago
Dubai Police monitors 40k jaywalkers

Dubai monitored over 40k people who violated traffic rules 

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button