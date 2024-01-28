Portuguese government recommends reading Jose Rizal’s novel Noli Me Tangere

Portugal has featured Dr.Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere in the country’s famous Plano Nacional de Leitura (PNL) 2027 or National Reading Plan 2027.

The novel has its Portuguese pocketbook edition in the said country, making the national hero’s book a part of the Portuguese government’s recommended reading.

The Philippine Embassy in Portugal stated in an announcement on January 3rd, 2024: “The decision to include Dr. Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere in the PNL highlights the novel’s universal appeal and enduring relevance; reflecting the Philippine Embassy’s dedication to promoting an understanding of Philippine culture and literature.”

According to the Philippine Embassy, Noli Me Tangere was the first Portuguese pocketbook edition of its kind and was a part of the collaborative project with the Faculty of Social and Human Sciences and the Center for the Humanities of the Universidade Nova de Lisboa.

“This achievement not only honors a literary classic but also strengthens the cultural ties and shared values between the Philippines and Portugal,” it said.