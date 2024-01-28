PBBM extends PUV franchise consolidation for those who “did not make previous cut-off”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is extending the deadline for franchise consolidation of public utility vehicles (PUVs) until April 30, 2024, giving a chance to those who were not able to make the previous cut-off.

On Wednesday, January 25, the President approved the extension of the PUV franchise consolidation, which was recommended by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“This extension is to give an opportunity to those who expressed intention to consolidate but did not make the previous cut-off,” said the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), in line with the previous January 31 deadline of the franchise consolidation.

According to DOTr’s secretary Jaime Bautista, only 76 percent of the target PUVs submitted their application for consolidation before the January 31 deadline. This is equivalent to 190,000 units of PUVs, which consist of jeepneys (75%), UV express (82%), buses (86%), and mini-buses (45%).

With the three-month extension, more transport groups can now join the PUV modernization program, which aims to improve the environmental sustainability of the Philippines’ transportation system.

Meanwhile, unconsolidated jeepneys can still operate without getting sanctioned in terms of franchise as long as their PUVs are rightfully registered.