Dubai monitored over 40k people who violated traffic rules 

Dubai’s traffic report states that the city has monitored 43,817 people who crossed roads from places not intended for pedestrian crossing.

According to the Director of the General Department of Traffic the Dubai Police Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, pedestrians crossed roads or highways by climbing concrete barriers. Some also crossed through openings of mesh barriers even though pedestrian crossings and bridges were near the area.

Meanwhile, some were reported to be sleeping underneath parked trucks to take a nap, which is dangerous.

#DubaiPolice monitor violations of pedestrians crossing from undesignated areas, ensuring safety and enforcing traffic rules. What are your thoughts on the pedestrians’ behavior shown in the video? pic.twitter.com/0etr8zfovW — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) January 26, 2024

According to the emirate’s statistics, the city has seen 320 road accidents, causing the death of eight people and 399 minor to senior injuries.

Breaking down the number of injured people, 33 sustained serious injuries, 155 sustained medium injuries, and 151 received minor injuries.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei said that although the Dubai Police has continuously launched awareness campaigns, people still do not follow the traffic rules. The police continue to deploy patrols everywhere to monitor such behavior.

Pedestrians must not cross on highways or roads with speeds exceeding 80 km per hour. They must also use designated places or bridges and tunnels intended for pedestrians while crossing on internal roads.

Those who do not abide by the traffic laws will face a fine of AED 400.