Bagong Pilipinas kick-off rally ushers in hope and services for Filipinos

Camille Quirino5 hours ago

Courtesy: RTVM/Facebook

The Bagong Pilipinas kick-off rally triumphantly took place on Sunday, January 28th, at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Many government officials and personalities gathered in the event venue along with thousands of Filipinos. 

A “Serbisyo Fair” was also found in the kick-off rally, which provided payouts for pre-identified beneficiaries of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Filipinos can avail of registration and enrollment services along with information dissemination and other benefits from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) as well as eCard enrollment, verification of record, loan application, and housing programs from the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) was also present in the event as well as the Philippine Identification System Registration and the ePhilID Issuance. First-time job seekers were also able to get clearance issuance, free of charge from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Aside from these, the Pag-Ibig Fund was also seen in the venue, providing multi-purpose loan applications, membership registration services, claims applications, housing loan program, modified Pag-Ibig 2 (MP2) special savings program, HEAL Program, and inquiries on other benefits and programs.

Aside from them, others that provided their services were the Social Security System (SSS), the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC), and more.

