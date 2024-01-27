Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Til death do us part’: Couple in PH goes viral for holding ‘Black Wedding’

Screen captured from the wedding's SDE video from F & R Events Management Services/FB.

A couple from Pangasinan had a unique theme for their wedding ceremony, instead of the traditional white wedding, the couple went for a horror-themed black wedding. This unusual wedding gained the attention of the netizens which made it go viral.

Comments from the netizens were mostly on congratulating the couple for having such a unique wedding. One user said, “Katakot pero super unique kaya nagtrending.”

Another one said that the theme conveyed one message: "Till Death do Us Part," he said.

The couple, identified as Ronald Versoza and Marelinda Caranay, held their wedding last month at the Garden of Remembrance Memorial Cemetery in Alaminos City, Pangasinan — a very unusual place to conduct the ceremony.

As seen in photos and videos that have circulated, the bride used a funeral car for her entrance. Inside the car, a coffin can also be found. The attendees, the staff, the couple, and the band were all seen wearing black.

Roland reportedly said to a local media news outlet: “Kasi ‘yun po ang pagkatao ko, banda! Itim! Death!” He shared that the inspiration for the theme was all band-related since he is into rock music and his wife is very supportive about it.

See snippets of the reception through this video shared by Marie Rose Pagador-Baniqued on Facebook:

