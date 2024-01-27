Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sharon Cuneta reveals possible Hollywood series

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Megastar Sharon Cuneta revealed that she has a Hollywood series currently in the works.

On her social media account, Cuneta said that the series is still in the early stages of development.

Cuneta shared some screenshots of the conversation with her talent management in the United States as they fixed the actress’ schedule from May until the end of the year in Los Angeles, California.


“From my U.S. management. I think I wanna do this! But waiting for my [schedule] pa here. ‘Pag natuloy ito hay salamat malalayo ako ng konting tagal sa Pilipinas sama ko pamilya ko,” Cuneta wrote.

Cuneta said she is interested in doing the project but she needs to fulfill her prior engagements first.

“Thinking hard and praying pa. I have a movie that is supposed to start filming soon, plus a concert tour, solo or not doesn’t matter to me! I want this but I have previous commitments. Let’s see,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 46

Kris Aquino says ‘difficult to stay strong’ amid new health struggle

5 hours ago
Screenshot 2024 01 27 114630

‘Til death do us part’: Couple in PH goes viral for holding ‘Black Wedding’

10 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 45

Ministry of Education in Singapore extends ASEAN scholarship opportunities to Filipino students

12 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 44

Sky Cable broadcast to cease operations

14 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button