Sharon Cuneta reveals possible Hollywood series

Megastar Sharon Cuneta revealed that she has a Hollywood series currently in the works.

On her social media account, Cuneta said that the series is still in the early stages of development.

Cuneta shared some screenshots of the conversation with her talent management in the United States as they fixed the actress’ schedule from May until the end of the year in Los Angeles, California.



“From my U.S. management. I think I wanna do this! But waiting for my [schedule] pa here. ‘Pag natuloy ito hay salamat malalayo ako ng konting tagal sa Pilipinas sama ko pamilya ko,” Cuneta wrote.

Cuneta said she is interested in doing the project but she needs to fulfill her prior engagements first.

“Thinking hard and praying pa. I have a movie that is supposed to start filming soon, plus a concert tour, ⁠solo or not doesn’t matter to me! I want this but I have previous commitments. Let’s see,” she said.