Kris Aquino says ‘difficult to stay strong’ amid new health struggle

Kris Aquino revealed that she is having a hard time staying strong amid her ongoing health condition in a short update.

“Unfortunately, I’m suffering from a bad flare and very clogged sinus passages,” Aquino wrote on her social media account.

She also revealed that she misses her late mother and former president Corazon Aquino who passed away due to cancer.

“Even after nearly 15 years, any child who has lost their mom will agree, we still miss them so much. I keep going because I saw how much my mom endured: through all her procedures, chemotherapy, radiation, etc. because she felt her kids weren’t ready and needed time to accept that she’d no longer be around,” the ‘Queen of All Media’ said.

“Mom, may I have even just 20% of your courage & ability to surrender to God’s will? It’s getting more difficult to stay strong,” she added.

Aquino flew to the United States last 2022 to treat her autoimmune conditions.