Operation Pitstop: Dubai Police nabs key suspect in AED160 million tax fraud

Courtesy: WAM

The Dubai Police, in collaboration with international entities, have arrested a key suspect in an organized crime syndicate involved in an extensive tax fraud scheme.

According to their report, the suspect was an Italian national who was associated with a tax fraud amounting to €40 million or almost AED160 million.

Local authorities apprehended the suspect, who had travelled to the UAE from Japan. He was involved in a fraud conducted through companies based in Spain, Romania, and Estonia, but operated from Italy.

The coordinated global operation, codenamed ‘Operation Pitstop,’ allowed law enforcement agencies from 15 countries to work together to put an end to this crime. The crucial operation has also led to the apprehension of several internationally wanted individuals.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, highlighted Dubai Police’s commitment to collaborating with global authorities to exchange knowledge and resources on cross-border crimes.

“Dubai Police continues to improve its efficiency by integrating advanced global practices in crime prevention, which is vital to ensuring the safety and security of the community and reinforcing the city’s status as the world’s best destination for living, working, and visiting,” HE Al Marri stated.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

