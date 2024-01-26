Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Karat World Gold and Jewellery Unveils Exclusive Diamond Extravaganza: 50-70% Off – A Sparkling Opportunity!

Indulge in the allure of exquisite gold and diamond collections at Karat World Gold and Jewellery, a well-known brand based in the United Arab Emirates that offers a wide range of unique designs of gold and diamond collections. With years of experience in the selling and manufacturing industries, Karat World has built a reputation for its commitment to delivering high-quality products and craftsmanship.

Starting from January 12, 2024, up until April 10, 2024, jewellery collectors and enthusiasts can enjoy a discount of 50% to 70% on diamond jewellery. Don’t let this opportunity slip away – grab the chance to add a touch of sparkle to your collection!

In the near future, Karat World Gold and Jewellery will also be extending special privileges to Overseas Filipinos, including enticing loyalty points and a distinctive exchange policy.

The CEO of Karat World extends a warm and heartfelt invitation to all Filipinos! If you’re looking for high-end jewellery at an affordable price, Karat World is the perfect store to visit.

“I would like to invite all Filipinos to visit our branches and avail our running promotion of 50% to 70% discount on diamond collection,” said the CEO of Karat World.

Explore a range of services Karat World has to offer. Unlock exclusive benefits with their loyalty program and enjoy a unique exchange policy on their diamond pieces. Karat World also offers lay-away and installment plans, as well as payments through Tabby and Tamara.

