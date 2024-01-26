Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai records 43k jaywalking violations, 339 injuries, 8 deaths in road accidents in 2023

The Dubai Police has reported a total of 43,817 jaywalking violations, 320 run-over accidents, 339 injuries, and 8 fatalities related to road accidents in the past year.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department, reiterated the Dubai Police’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the emirate’s roads. He highlighted concerning pedestrian behaviors such as sleeping under trucks and crossing barriers despite the availability of designated crossings and bridges.

Despite extensive awareness campaigns, some individuals continue to ignore safe crossing practices, leading to increased patrols to monitor and address these violations.

September recorded the highest number of violations (4,591), followed by May (4,252) and October (4,239). Efforts to curb violations by pedestrians crossing from unauthorized areas will be intensified to reduce accidents and fatalities, underscoring Dubai Traffic’s dedication to enhancing road safety.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei emphasized that pedestrians are prohibited from crossing highways or roads with speeds exceeding 80 km per hour. Crossing at designated locations or using pedestrian infrastructure is mandatory, with fines of AED 400 imposed for violations.

