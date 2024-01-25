UAE’s top raffle draws navigate pause as GCGRA decides sole national lottery operator

As per the UAE Gaming Regulatory Authority’s (GCGRA) guidelines, leading Filipino favorite raffle draw operators Emirates Draw, Little Draw, and Mahzooz have temporarily suspended operations since January 1, 2024.

The anticipation heightens as the GCGRA is set to announce a single national lottery operator within the first quarter of 2024, with each operator providing insights into their strategies and strengths.

Emirates Draw: Confidence in global leadership

Emirates Draw, recognized for its diverse gaming portfolio and substantial prizes, has confidently submitted its application for the national lottery license.

Paul Chader, Head of Commercial, affirms, “Backed by a loyal customer base, a robust infrastructure, and a team with over 200 years of collective global expertise, we’re confident that our solutions lead the way in the global gaming landscape.”

Amid the operational pause, Emirates Draw’s online platform remains active, and they continue their international operations.

Chader assures Filipino participants, “We look forward to coming back soon with an enhanced gaming experience for all our participants! Stay tuned…”

Emirates Draw has been instrumental in changing the lives of Filipinos, including Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) Russel Reyes and Freilyn Angob, who used their prizes to support their family’s needs and build a house in the Philippines.

In less than three years, Emirates Draw has distributed over AED 169 million in prizes to more than 850,000 winners.

Little Draw: Shifting focus to international markets

Dennis Vargheese, CEO of Little Draw, explains their move to comply with GCGRA and serve the international market, particularly the Philippines.

“Due to the recent guidelines from the UAE Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), we have temporarily paused sales within the UAE. To facilitate our international customers, we have shifted our domain to www.littledraw.com.”

While temporarily halting sales within the UAE, Little Draw continues to operate internationally with 4144 winners celebrated.

One of the lucky winners that Little Draw in the past includes Filipina Ruelyn Ocate is a repeat winner. She has won 5,000 dirhams during the 11th raffle of Little Draw and has also taken home 1,250 dirhams during the 10th draw.

“I found out Little Draw from The Filipino Times. To all my family and friends, we have the the chance to win. If we cannot win in the Philippines, we can make it here in the UAE,” said Ocate in an interview video following her win.

Vargheese promises, “We’re gearing up to introduce new and exciting games and offers in the future. Stay tuned for updates!”

Mahzooz: Optimism in proven track record

Mahzooz, boasting a remarkable track record of creating 66 millionaires over three years, expresses optimism about its national lottery license bid.

Suzan Kazzi, Head of Communications at Ewings (operator of Mahzooz) shares, “We submitted our application for the National Lottery and are currently awaiting feedback from the regulators.”

While certain features on Mahzooz’s online platform are temporarily disabled, the operator encourages new registrations.

Among the notable Filipino winners of Mahzooz is Nelson who brought home AED 5 million (approximately P75 million) by using his family’s birth dates as his lucky numbers.

Mahzooz extends gratitude to the Filipino community, stating, “We take this opportunity to thank all our Filipino friends for their trust in Mahzooz and their continued support. Stay tuned to our official channels for the latest updates.”

As the GCGRA decision looms, participants eagerly await the announcement of the sole national lottery operator, keeping a close eye on the evolving landscape of these popular raffle draws.