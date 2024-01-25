Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Sorry kung iniwan kita’: Animal rescuers discover abandoned dog with apology letter from owner

Kate Liane Sudiacal

A photo of Brownie, the abandoned dog. Photo courtesy: Loved by the Gapz/FB.

Loved by the Gapz – Animal Rescue Incorporated, an animal rescue organization based in the Philippines, shared through social media photos of an abandoned dog with an apology letter from the owner wrapped in plastic and tied on his iron collar.

In the heart-wrenching letter, the owner wrote: “Brownie, sorry kung iniwan kita. Sobrang hirap at sobrang sakit para sakin na [gawin] to. Sobrang mahal na mahal kita brownie.”

The owner expressed how hard it was for him to abandon Brownie because of how much he loved the dog. He then apologizes for not being able to take care of it properly and for always leaving the dog alone at home while he and his partner are at work. He then explained the reason behind his decision to abandon it.

417538493 357820863670275 1208085203408256701 n 2

“Hindi ko alam [gagawin] ko para ipagamot ka dahil mahirap lang tayo,” he said.

“Hindi ko alam kanino hihingi ng tulong kaya sobrang sorry, Brownie,” he added.

In the postscript, the owner left a message for whoever finds his dog.

“Sa inyo po na tutulong at mag-aampon kay Brownie na may maganadang kalooban, humihingi po ako ng sorry at salamat. Sana po maalagaan niyo siya ng maayos,” he said.

He then added, “Matalino po yan si brownie at sobrang lambing. Marunong po yan mag ‘sit’ at ‘stay’ pag pinapakain.

He concluded the letter by sharing that Brownie likes to wander around but knows how to find his way home as he is used to being left at home.

417426612 357820783670283 4008527219596709185 n 2

The Filipino Times reached out to Loved by the Gapz Animal Rescue Incorporated and is still awaiting for a response.

