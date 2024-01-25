Sharjah Charity International: Nearly 2000 students benefited from tuition and academic help

The Sharjah Charity International’s (SCI) “Student Support” initiative covered AED 13.2 million in tuition fees, helping 1,894 students in 2023.

Apart from this, the initiative was also able to dedicate AED 6.9 million to educational initiatives outside the UAE, which assisted students studying abroad.

SCI’s Al Manai expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the initiative and made it successful. He also said that the initiative was for children who are in need financially, belonging to disadvantaged households.

The SCI initiative provides tuition and academic expenses to financially disadvantaged students. They also aim to provide relief to parents by helping their children continue with their education.