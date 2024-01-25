Netizens react on Starbucks’ one-day 40% discount for senior citizens and PWDs

Starbucks, one of the biggest coffee shops in the Philippines, gave a one-day 40% discount to eligible individuals on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, as an apology for their controversial discount policy.

In a social media post, Starbucks said that senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), national athletes, eligible solo parents, and Medal of Valor holders can avail of the said discount.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the coffee shop’s 40% discount. Many were grateful, expressing their thanks in the post’s comment sections. Meanwhile, some were still adamant to boycott the coffeehouse.

“Apology accepted, Starbucks Philippines. As a PWD, I appreciate you handled the situation very well,” one comment said.

“Thank you, Starbucks. As a solo parent, I can enjoy some time to spend hanging out sa resto niyo to treat myself,” another one said.

Netizens also took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their thanks for the discount. “I didn’t only get one drink but two drinks and one food discounted at a whopping discount of 40 percent. Thank you, Starbucks,” one posted.

In the last couple of hours before #Starbucks’ “special treat” for senior citizens / PWDs ends midnight tonight Wednesday, Jan. 24, I didn’t only get one drink but two drinks and one food discounted at a whopping discount of 40 percent. Thank you Starbucks. 👏 pic.twitter.com/19MOrnB7hr — Jun Isidro (@junisidro) January 24, 2024

Some X users shared how the branches they visited did not comply with the 40% discount. Nevertheless, many customers were happy with the coffee shop’s service and said they were lucky they went to the right branch.

“Buti nalang ‘yung starbucks na napuntahan ko kanina, legit yung 40%,” one user responded to a post on X.

“May naunang senior sa akin. 200+ bill nya. Then naging 130 something nalang. Napacompute ako pag upo. Nasa 40% nga,” they shared.

“At inalok pa siya kung gusto niya dagdagan para masulit daw yung discount for the day,” they concluded.

Buti nalang yung starbucks na napuntahan ko kanina, legit yung 40%. May naunang senior sa akin. 200+ bill nya. Then naging 130 something nalang. Napacompute ako pag upo. Nasa 40% nga. At inalok pa sya kung gusto nya dagdagan para masulit daw yung discount for the day. — V (@_V_N_J_) January 24, 2024

Meanwhile, other X users shared memes and funny stories about how their parents used the 40% discount to their full advantage. nanay mong nagmamadali para lang sa 40% discount ng starbucks… pic.twitter.com/dyjI1IahoT — Gelo Dela Paz, CC (@gelodlpz) January 24, 2024 yung breakfast, lunch and dinner ni mama from starbucks lahat HAHAJSHA sulit yung 40% discount ihh — nahte 🌊 (@ethanbnzl) January 24, 2024 Some even asked their friends about using the discount to order Starbucks items on their behalf. Pwede pasabay ng order? 😅😅😅 — Snorlaxxxx (@snorlaxxxsnoree) January 24, 2024 Meanwhile, some remained firm in their decision to boycott the coffeehouse. “Starbucks PH promoting their 40% discount does NOT mean you can start buying from them again,” one user said. “All the profit still goes to the company so please remember to continue boycotting and try to talk to your friends and families for alternative coffee shops,” their post concluded. FILIPINOS PLEASE SPREAD!! starbucks ph promoting their 40% discount does NOT mean you can start buying from them again. all the profit still goes to the company so please remember to continue boycotting and try to talk to your friends and families for alternative coffee shops. pic.twitter.com/X3SvV8bQhQ — bough 🍉 (@kazuhwaaa) January 23, 2024

Another one said their 40% discount was not enough. “Only for a day? That won’t cure the serious gaffe they had against these groups and the law,” the post read.

“How much will it hurt their profits to grant legal privileges to seniors and PWDs? Greed knows no bounds indeed,” they added.

Saw on socmed the @Starbucks 40% discount for special groups. Only for a day?? That won’t cure the serious gaffe they had against these groups and the law. How much will it hurt their profits to grant legal privileges to seniors and pwds? Greed knows no bounds indeed. — PeterPan 🪐 (@PeterPanFlies) January 24, 2024

“IMO our Starbucks here are desperate for sales that they’re offering a 40% discount for senior citizens and PWDs,” one X post said.

“And as a PWD myself, I ain’t paying a cent out of them,” they added.

imo our Starbucks here are desperate for sales that they’re offering a 40% discount for senior citizens and PWDs And as a PWD myself, I ain’t paying a cent out of them — Epic: SimplicityMarx (@SmplctyMarx_Fn) January 24, 2024

Although a few individuals continued to express anger toward Starbucks, the majority were grateful for the 40% discount on Wednesday, which overshadowed any other criticisms.