Instagram’s new feature to suggest teens to close app during late-night hours 

Are you a teenager who loves scrolling on Instagram’s Reels late at night? You might soon find pop-up notifications from Meta, opting you to close your app during late-night hours.

According to Meta’s blog post, this feature will be introduced in Meta’s suite of parental controls because “sleep is important, particularly for young people.”

Introducing Nighttime Nudges on Instagram! This new feature is designed to help you keep your digital wellness on check by limiting your screen time at night. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/4fx40guD9I — Meta (@Meta) January 19, 2024

The new feature “Nighttime Nudges” will show a pop-up notification if a teenager spends more than 10 minutes on Instagram, whether in its Reels or Direct Messages, late at night. The notifications will start showing up after 10 PM, Meta told TechCrunch.

Meta has been giving parents and teens more ways to manage their time on their apps. Last year, Meta gave parents access to Facebook supervision and see various helpful insights, like the time teens spent on the app, schedule breaks, and manage their teens’ time online. Parents can also view their teens’ blocked contacts.

Instagram also does not allow suspicious adults to message teens or allow people over 19 years old to send private messages to teenagers who don’t follow them.

Last year, the United Arab Emirats (UAE) was among the top 25 countries with the most Instagram users.