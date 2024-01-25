Filipina actress Ruby Ruiz to star alongside Nicole Kidman

Filipina actress Ruby Ruiz makes her Hollywood debut as she stars alongside Nicole Kidman in the upcoming American series titled “Expats” which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime this January 26, 2024.

Expats is a story about a group of women in Hong Kong whose lives change after a single encounter. The story explores the complex dynamics of blame and accountability.

Marking her Hollywood debut, Ruby walked on the red carpet for the show’s premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. In an Instagram post, she wrote: What an incredible experience i will always remember! My FIRST premiere for EXPATS held at MoMA.”

The actress also took to Instagram some of the photos and clips that were taken during the show’s premiere held at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Ruiz can be seen enjoying her time with co-stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo.

Ruiz was congratulated by different personalities from the Philippine showbiz industry, including Charo Santos.