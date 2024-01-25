Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Filipina actress Ruby Ruiz to star alongside Nicole Kidman

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal2 hours ago

Actress Ruby Ruiz with co-stars Nicole Kidman and 'Expats' Director Lulu Wang. (Courtesy: @rubyruizzz/IG)

Filipina actress Ruby Ruiz makes her Hollywood debut as she stars alongside Nicole Kidman in the upcoming American series titled “Expats” which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime this January 26, 2024.

Expats is a story about a group of women in Hong Kong whose lives change after a single encounter. The story explores the complex dynamics of blame and accountability.

Marking her Hollywood debut, Ruby walked on the red carpet for the show’s premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. In an Instagram post, she wrote: What an incredible experience i will always remember! My FIRST premiere for EXPATS held at MoMA.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruby Ruiz (@rubyruizzz)

The actress also took to Instagram some of the photos and clips that were taken during the show’s premiere held at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Ruiz can be seen enjoying her time with co-stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruby Ruiz (@rubyruizzz)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruby Ruiz (@rubyruizzz)

Ruiz was congratulated by different personalities from the Philippine showbiz industry, including Charo Santos.

Screenshot 2024 01 25 140046

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal2 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Cami Template 73 2

Instagram’s new feature to suggest teens to close app during late-night hours 

5 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 25T131433.151

Pauleen Luna-Sotto shares name, first photos of second daughter

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 25T123646.228

Huge line-up of music and entertainment announced for Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 25T121550.065

Dubai sets world record for lowest power outage in 2023

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button