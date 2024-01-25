Dubai sets world record for lowest power outage in 2023

From being hailed as the safest city for solo female travelers, to bagging a world record for the largest LED-illuminated camel, Dubai has once again garnered global acclaim, and this time, for achieving the lowest power outage in the world for the year 2023.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that it has achieved the lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) in the world in 2023. CML is the total number of minutes during which customers experience a power outage.

DEWA recorded a mere 1.06 minutes per customer, surpassing its previous record of 1.19 minutes per customer in 2022. This stands in stark contrast to the approximately 15 minutes experienced by leading utility companies in the European Union.

This remarkable achievement was made possible through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, energy storage, and the Internet of Things (IoT). These innovations enable DEWA to provide electricity and water services at the highest levels of availability, reliability, efficiency, and sustainability.

Moreover, a pivotal tool contributing to this recognition is DEWA’s AED7 million Smart Grid system, boasting advanced features like automated decision-making and seamless interoperability across the entire electricity and water network. This ensures swift, efficient, and smooth operation.

Among the initiatives launched by DEWA under the smart grid umbrella is the Automatic Smart Grid Restoration System, the first of its kind in the MENA region. This system enhances control, management, and monitoring of the power network, operating round the clock without human intervention. Utilizing an intelligent central system, it swiftly detects and isolates faults in the network, automatically restoring service without delay.