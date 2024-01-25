DMW to assist detained OFW in Japan involved in abandoning couple’s corpse

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has assured that it will provide assistance to an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) arrested and detained by Japanese authorities over suspicion of abandoning the bodies of a married couple.

“As we condole with the families of the deceased Japanese couple, we assure our kababayan and his family of our utmost assistance in close coordination with Ambassador Milen Garcia and the PHL Embassy in Tokyo,” DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac said in a statement.

The DMW chief said he has received a report from the DMW-Migrant Workers Office in Tokyo (MWO-Tokyo) on the arrest and detention of the male OFW.

Cacdac also ordered DMW officers to check the OFW’s condition and determine any immediate needs he may require.

“MWO-Tokyo was also instructed by OIC Cacdac to ensure more than adequate legal assistance to the detained OFW. The DMW will issue further information on this matter as necessary,” the department said in a statement.