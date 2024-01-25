Caregiver steals PHP 3M from cancer-stricken ex-TV host Robert Alejandro 

Ex-TV host Robert Alejandro, who has been suffering from colon cancer for eight long years, shared his story about how his caregiver stole his entire savings of PHP 3 million.

He told GMA News in an interview that he was supposed to use the PHP 3 million for his medication.

Alejandro shared that he hired his caregiver, Deo Angeles, in October 2023 because he needed assistance, especially with tubes and apparatus in his body. He added that his caregiver seemed trustworthy as it was recommended by their family doctor.

“Nakikita naman niya ang kalagayan ko, yung hirap na hirap kami mabuhay, tapos ito ang gagawin [niya],” he said. “Kailangan ko iyon [pera] para sa ospital. Buti kung healthy pa ako, puwede pa ako magtrabaho para mag-ipon pa.”

The award-winning Papemelroti artist said that he found out his caregiver was stealing from him on December 17th, 2023 when his bank notified him of an online transaction on Amazon.

He immediately reported it to the bank and found out that nearly all of his savings were wiped out.

“May binili raw ako from Amazon, di ba mayroon yon notification?”

“Wala naman akong ginawang ganon so tumawag ako sa bangko ko para sabihin na hindi ako yon,” lahad ni Robert.

After reporting the incident to the police, the authorities discovered that the caregiver was sending money to agents of E-sabong, an online cock-fighting platform.

The police called the owner of the phone number to which the suspect sent money, and the owner confirmed the transactions made by the suspect.

“Nag-confirm naman yung mga yon at totoo nga raw na pinapadala sa kanila nung suspek [yung pera] at sila naman lo-load-an nila sa e-sabong account yung suspek,” Quezon City Police District 14 chief investigator, Police Captain Anthony Dacquel stated.

In the end, Alejandro had a few words he wanted to say to his caregiver.

“Gusto kong sabihin sa kanya, huwag na niyang gawin ito. Hindi lang siya kumukuha ng pera kundi pati yung buhay ng dapat niyang alagaan,” he said. “Napakasama.”

Alejandro posted on Facebook on January 19 to raise awareness about the incident. He captioned: ““BABALA SA PUBLIKO: Protektahan Po Natin Ang Ating Mga Mahal sa Buhay.”

“PUBLIC WARNING: Protect Our Loved Ones,” the post said. “I am blessed to know that the truest treasures are friends and family that show unconditional love.”

“This I learned as I live with terminal colon cancer, and this December, my caregiver (Deo E. Angeles) stole all of my life savings and more …” the caption concluded.